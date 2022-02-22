Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,150.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($15.64) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.64), with a volume of 21348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207.50 ($16.42).
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.43. The company has a market capitalization of £137.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.33.
