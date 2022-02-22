Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,150.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($15.64) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.64), with a volume of 21348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207.50 ($16.42).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.43. The company has a market capitalization of £137.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.33.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

