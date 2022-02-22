BRP Group (BRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.