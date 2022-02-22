BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at $57,976,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 1,471,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,480. The stock has a market cap of $975.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

