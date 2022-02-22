Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.98).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,730 ($37.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,706.93. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.