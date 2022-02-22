Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $387,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

