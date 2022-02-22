BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 799,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,412. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Earnings History for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.