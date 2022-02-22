BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 799,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,412. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64.
In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
