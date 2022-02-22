Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $92,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

