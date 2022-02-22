California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,597,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,917. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

