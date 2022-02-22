California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

