California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,013 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.59 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

