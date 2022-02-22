California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,816 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after buying an additional 1,697,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Rayonier by 3.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.