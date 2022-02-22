California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

