Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
