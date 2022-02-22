Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

