Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

