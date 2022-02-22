Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $51.94

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $54.45. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 4,428 shares trading hands.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.