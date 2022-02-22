Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

