Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $230,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in onsemi by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in onsemi by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

