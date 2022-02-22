Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.40

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.40 and traded as low as C$25.76. Cameco shares last traded at C$25.83, with a volume of 1,527,686 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 target price (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel acquired 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.