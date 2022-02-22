Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 60,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$192,150.

MBX traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,953. The stock has a market cap of C$76.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

