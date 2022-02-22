Canaccord Genuity Group Increases VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 405

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 380 ($5.17) to GBX 405 ($5.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, increased their price target on VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.56) to GBX 345 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 384 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.69. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.30). The firm has a market cap of £227.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

