Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Head-To-Head Review

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 143.39%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.10 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -6.70 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.49 $146.70 million $1.17 24.26

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95% Canadian Solar 1.59% 3.55% 0.99%

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

