Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.25

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.25, with a volume of 15520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.88.
About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)
