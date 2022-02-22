Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.25

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.25, with a volume of 15520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.88.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

