Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
