Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of -376.00 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362 over the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

