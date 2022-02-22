Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.99. 1,073,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

