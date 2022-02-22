Captrust Financial Advisors Has $119.80 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $119,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period.
BATS JPST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 1,890,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.
