Captrust Financial Advisors Has $44.72 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $44,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

