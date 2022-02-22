Captrust Financial Advisors Has $52.76 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.37% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $52,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,665. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.