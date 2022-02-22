Captrust Financial Advisors Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $64,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average of $175.23. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

