Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 182,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,653. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.