CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

