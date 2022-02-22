Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139,931 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 1,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,194. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.21%.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

