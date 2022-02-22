Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,837,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,515,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.