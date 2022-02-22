CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 2,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,776. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $387.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

