Celo Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $875,111.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $89.79 million and $875,111.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108464 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 89,702,158 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

