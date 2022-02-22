Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.90 billion-$137.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136 billion.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.