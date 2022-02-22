CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

