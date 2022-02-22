CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.380 EPS.
Shares of CNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
