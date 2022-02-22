Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.27. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 814 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

