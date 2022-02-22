Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,039 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $151,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

