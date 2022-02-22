Centrifuge Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and $405,676.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001288 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06900112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,560.63 or 1.00085378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,970,094 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

