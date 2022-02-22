Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 4,120,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Get Cerner alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.