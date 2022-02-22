Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.83. 4,120,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
About Cerner
Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerner (CERN)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.