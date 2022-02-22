Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,389 shares of company stock worth $19,645,261. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 335,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,926. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Certara (CERT)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.