Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,389 shares of company stock worth $19,645,261. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 856,959 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 335,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,926. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

