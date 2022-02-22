Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $369.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

