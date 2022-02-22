Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $11.01 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

