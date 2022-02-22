Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 39,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 141,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.