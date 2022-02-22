Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,059 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,438,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,357,000 after buying an additional 594,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

