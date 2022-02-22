Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 102,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.0% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 14,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

