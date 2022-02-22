Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. 254,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.03 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,406. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

