Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 9,548 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $327.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.84 and its 200 day moving average is $400.09. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.