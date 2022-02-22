Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

DIVO opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.